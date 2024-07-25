Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Fortnite, lego

Enter the Battle Royale with LEGO's New Fortnite Peely Bone Set

Get ready to hop off the Battle Bus as LEGO is bringing the world of Fortnite to life with some brand new themed sets

Article Summary Experience Fortnite in the real world with LEGO's new themed sets, starting with the Battle Bus and Peely Bone.

The Peely Bone set includes 1,414 pieces, standing 14" tall, detailed with a Pickaxe, Bag Back Bling, and a Paint Launcher.

Fortnite fans will enjoy building Peely Bone, a unique half-banana, half-skeleton character, priced at $99.99 for October 2024.

Perfect for adult Fortnite gamers, this set offers an immersive, challenging project with numerous moving parts and accessories.

Epic Games recently partnered with LEGO, creating a brand new world with LEGO Fortnite. This new world combines the characters of Fortnite in glorious LEGO format for a brand new game mode of building bricks, adventures, and endless possibilities. Well, it looks like that collaboration is going to new levels as LEGO has revealed some new real-life Fortnite sets. We have seen that the Battle Bus is on the way, but that is just the tip of the fun as Peely Bone has arrived. Peely is a living banana that has quite a few skins in the hit battle royale game, one of which is half banana, half skeleton. LEGO is bringing this design to life with his very own 1,414-piece set. Standing 14" tall, this set brings Bone Peel to life with a Peely Pick Pickaxe, Banana Bag Back Bling, and a Paint Launcher. Tons of detail was put into this set, showing off the skeletal structure of the banana with some moveable arms. This is a real treat for Fortnite fans and Peely Bone is priced at $99.99 and is set for an October 2024 release.

A New Fortnite LEGO Set Revealed with Peely Bone

"Bring an iconic video game figure to life with this awesome LEGO® Fortnite Peely Bone (77072) building kit for adults, which is packed with fun details to thrill fans. Inspired by the Fortnite video game, it lets gamers build an impressive display model of the beloved banana outfit."

"Fortnite fans will immerse themselves in an off-screen adventure as they assemble the brick-built iteration of Peely Bone, who's half-banana and half-skeleton. They'll delight in discovering the gaming toy's moving arms and wrists, as well as its cool accessories, which include a Peely Pick Pickaxe, paint launcher and Banana Bag Back Bling. Grown-up gamers can enjoy an immersive and challenging project with this video game building set, which has been designed for adult fans of Fortnite."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!