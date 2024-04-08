Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Escape the Jedi Temple with LEGO's New Star Wars Set with Kelleran Beq

LEGO is back with some brand new sets arriving in May 2024, including the return to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars

Article Summary LEGO's new Star Wars set - Escape from the Jedi Temple features scene from The Mandalorian S3.

Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, played by Ahmed Best, comes to life with a LEGO minifigure.

The set includes 221 pieces, Grogu, two Clone Troopers, and a buildable BARC Speeder.

Available May 1, 2024, the set is a must-have for fans, priced at $29.99, pre-orders pending.

LEGO has unveiled a new Star Wars set from The Mandalorian, and is a real treat for dedicated fans. Fans can now build and relive the Escape from the Jedi Temple flashback sequence from Season 3 of The Mandalorian. This scene was an intense, action-packed scene that showcases Grogu being saved and escorted after Order 66 had been executed. Jedi Master Kelleran Beq led the charge to save the Padawan, who was played by Ahmed Best, who also played Jar Jar Banks in the Star Wars prequels. An even deeper cut for the Jedi Master is that Kelleran Beq also was part of the Star Wars Kids series Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge.

Now he comes to LEGO for the BARC Speeder Set that comes in at 221 pieces and comes with a buildable speeder, Grogu, and two Clone Troopers. Jedi Master Kelleran Beq has two lightsabers, and Grogu's pram can be removed from the Speeder for more play. The Force is strong with this set, and it is worth it to get a Jedi Master Kelleran Beq LEGO minifigure in any fan collection. LEGO has this set arriving on May 1, 2024, for $29.99, and pre-orders are not live yet, but the set can be seen on the LEGO Store.

Star Wars BARC Speeder Escape from The Mandalorian

"Relive the BARC Speeder escape flashback scene from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 with this unique LEGO® Star Wars™ set (75378). A top gift idea for kids, fans and Star Wars collectors aged 8 and up, it features a LEGO brick-built toy speeder bike with sidecar. The speeder has a minifigure cockpit and 2 stud shooters, and Grogu's hoverpram can be clipped into the detachable sidecar. This toy building set also includes a small scenery build and 3 LEGO minifigures: Kelleran Beq with blue and green lightsabers, and 2 501st Clone Troopers, each with blasters, plus a LEGO figure of Grogu (affectionately known as 'Baby Yoda' to fans) to inspire action-packed, creative play."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans can recreate the daring BARC Speeder escape flashback scene from Season 3 with this building set

Features a minifigure cockpit, 2 stud shooters and a detachable sidecar with space for Grogu's buildablehoverpram

The set includes a small scenery build from the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Jedi Temple flashback scene to inspire creative play

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!