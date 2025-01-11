Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: micronauts, Super7

Evil Rises as Super7 Unveils New Baron Karza Micronauts ReAction+

The Microverse is in need once again and Super7 is bringing back a legendary franchise as the Micronauts are joining the ReAction line

Article Summary Unleash Micronauts villain Baron Karza with Super7's ReAction figure line.

Classic 3.75" figure design includes O-Ring construction and 12 articulation points.

Comes with a jetpack accessory, perfect for fans and collectors alike.

Order Baron Karza now for $20; Biotron joins the battle in March 2025!

Evil rises as the Microverse is in danger once again, and Super7 is here to assist with the return to the Micronauts! The villainous Baron Karza is back, and he is ready to dominate the universe. While destroying anything in his path. Introduced as the main villain for the Micronauts back in 1976, Baron Karza is a brilliant scientist turned tyrant who achieved immortality by merging his body with advanced cybernetics. He reigns over Homeworld and commands an army of Acroyears and Dog Soldiers to keep him in charge. Baron was already a popular figure from the hit Mego toy line back in the 70s and then gained more popularity from Marvel Comics.

In 1979, Bill Mantlo wrote the hit Micronauts comic book, which was illustrated by the wonderful Michael Golden. The Micronaut has since vanished as the years went on, but you can never keep a good thing down, and Super7 has proved that. This new set of ReAction+ figures is designed just like the original toy, with signature O-Ring construction and 12 points of articulation. Baron Karza will come with a jetpack accessory and be placed inside a sweet blister card. Evil returns to the Microverse in March 2025, and pre-orders are already live on Super7 for $20, with Biotron also coming to balance the scales.

Micronauts ReAction+ Wave 1 Baron Karza

"The biggest threat to the Microverse, Baron Karza is the ultimate villain and archenemy of The Micronauts. This self-proclaimed savior will do anything to crush an attempted rebellion to his reign, which is why he now seeks to conquer your toy shelf as an all-new Micronauts ReAction+ Figure!"

"Inspired by his vintage toy counterparts from the 1970s, this 3.75" scale Baron Karza ReAction+ Figure is designed to look and feel like the original toy and features O-Ring construction, with 12 points of articulation for ultimate poseability! Outfitted with a jetpack accessory and packed on a blister cardback, the fate of the Microverse will literally be in your hands when you pick up this Baron Karza ReAction+ Figure!"

