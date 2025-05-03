Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Exclusive Elite Squad Star Wars 1/6 Stormtrooper Coming from Hot Toys

Hot Toys is embracing the full power of the Force as they debut a new selection of impressive, most impressive Star Wars figures

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Elite Squad Trooper figure from Star Wars: The Bad Batch series.

This exclusive collectible is limited to only 1,500 pieces and features new grey armor with a green visor.

Figure includes multiple weapons, swappable hands, and a data pad for maximum display possibilities.

Available soon in select markets, including Sideshow Collectibles—perfect for Star Wars figure collectors.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch focused on the aftermath of The Clone Wars and the rise of the First Galactic Empire. One of the first things the Emperor focused on was the removal of the Clone Trooper and the focus on real men and women soldiers. During Season 1 of The Bad Batch, fans got to see the debut of the Elite Squad Troopers, led by the sharpshooter, previous Clone Force 99 member, Crosshair. Unlike regular clone troopers, the Elite Squad is trained to be ruthless and absolutely loyal to the Empire. This shadow ops squad is ready for their next mission, and Hot Toys is bringing them to life with their latest 1/6 scale Star Wars 1/6 scale figure.

This figure is limited to only 1,500 pieces and will be offered in select markets, including Sideshow Collectibles. Decked out in new sleek grey armor with a green visor, this soldier comes with swappable hands, a rotary blaster cannon, a blaster rifle, a long blaster rifle, and a data pad. Collectors will be able to find this beauty arriving online soon from Sideshow Collectibles. While on Sideshow, be sure to use our Bleeding Cool exclusive Promo Code THUNDERBOLTS to snag up discounts on select Marvel Studios Thunderbolts* collectibles, in theaters now!

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Elite Squad Trooper [Hot Toys Exclusive]

"After the formation of the Galactic Empire, a select group of top soldiers from across the galaxy are conscripted to serve in the Elite Squad. First introduced by Vice Admiral Rampart, the troopers are envisioned as a way to generate loyal soldiers for the Empire without relying solely on clone soldiers, a small sampling of highly skilled, enlisted recruits tasked with neutralizing anti-Imperial insurgents throughout the galaxy."

"Trading in their names for numbers, ES-01, ES-02, ES-03, and ES-04 herald a new Stormtrooper program and pose a threat to the old guard, now seen as a cost-prohibitive relic of a bygone era. Hot Toys is pleased to expand its Star Wars: The Bad Batch collectible series by presenting the 1/6th scale collectible figure of Elite Squad Trooper as seen in the animated series. This figure is available in a limited quantity of 1,500 units, exclusively in selected markets."

