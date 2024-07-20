Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Exclusive Marvel Legends Warlord (Professor X) Figure Coming Soon

The Marvel Universe awaits as Hasbro is back with some long awaited releases from across the vast and growing comic book world

Article Summary Hasbro to release Warlord Professor X figure as Walmart exclusive.

Marvel Legends 6-inch figure inspired by Uncanny X-Men comics.

Features include alternate hands, head sculpt, and retro packaging.

Collector Con debut with online availability on July 25 at 10 AM EST.

It was only last year that Hasbro debuted a few X-Men Marvel Legends three-packs that allowed fans to recreate the iconic Uncanny X-Men #275 cover. This consisted of Storm, Psylocke, Forge, Jubilee, Gambit, Banshee, and a solo Wolverine release that featured them all in matching yellow and blue X-Suits. However, compared to the cover, there is a character that is missing, and that is Warlord Professor X. Leading the Starjammers in space, Professor X takes up the mantle of Warlord to help Lilandra gain back the Shi'ar Throne from her evil sister Deathbird. This figure is surely a deep-cut Marvel Comics figure and comes with swappable hands and a secondary head sculpt. This version of Charles Xavier will be a Walmart exclusive and is part of their new Collector Con, which will arrive next week. Warlord Professor X is priced at $24.99 and will arrive online with Walmart on July 25 at 10 AM EST.

Marvel Legends Series Warlord (Professor X)

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display. This collectible 6-inch-scale Uncanny X-men figure is detailed to look like Warlord (Professor X) from Marvel Comics."

INSPIRED BY MARVEL COMICS: This collectible Marvel figure in 6-inch scale (15 cm) is inspired by the appearance of Warlord (Professor X) throughout Marvel comics — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure includes a set of alternate hands and an alternate head

RETRO-STYLE PACKAGING: Features collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design and comic character art

A SHI'AR DISGUISE: When the Starjammers and the X-Men join forces to return the Shi-ar Throne back to its rightful leader, they're guided by her mysterious warlord — who reveals himself to be Professor Charles Xavier

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!