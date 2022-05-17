Feel the Heat with McFarlane Toys Newest DOOM Eternal Figure

It is time to enter Hell once again as McFarlane Toys reveals new DOOM Eternal figures are on the way. McFarlane loves to bring other video game skins to life, as we have seen in their Mortal Kombat line. Releasing more suits from the game just makes sense, and it gives collectors and DOOM fans new ways to bring home their favorite game in more ways than one. As the demonic horde grows, some style might be needed to take down this growing threat, and a new figure is here to help. The DOOM Eternal Ember Slayer skin arrives and will bring some heat to your collection with the added flame effect. A Supershotgun and spicy Flaming Extended Arm Blade will be featured with him, along with a display base. This is a simple figure to release, but can really enhance your DOOM Eternal toy photography of collection. The DOOM Slayer (Ember Skin) Action Figure is priced at $19.99, is set for a July 2022 release and pre-orders are live right here.

"Doom Slayer (Ember Slayer Skin) – Since the beginning, the DOOM Slayer has been a force to be reckoned with, unflinching in his mission to eradicate the demonic horde. In DOOM Eternal the Slayer is faster and deadlier than ever. Protected by his iconic armor and armed with a devastating arsenal of weapons and abilities, the Slayer is primed to wage his eternal war against Hell."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the legendary DOOM Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Features DOOM Slayer in his Ember Slayer Skin

Figure comes with a base, the Supershotgun and Flaming Extended Arm Blade

Figure showcased in DOOM themed window box packaging