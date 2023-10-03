Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends

Finish Your Marvel Legends Squadron Supreme Set with Power Princess

A new wave of Marvel Legends figures are here from Hasbro as comic fans are getting an impressive set of figures right from the pages

Power Princess, also known as Zarda Shelton, first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1982 in the Defenders #12. She is pretty much the Marvel Universe version of Wonder Woman in about every way. She is a member of the Squadron Supreme and the final member to get a Marvel Legends figure to finish off the Squad. Power Princess has been a hero and a villain, and now fans can decide her future with this impressive new release. She will come with a sword and a shield as well as a part of the next Marvel Legends Build a Figure with The Void. Whether you need to finish your Squadron Supreme team, want a Marvel Legends Wonder Woman, or just want to unleash total horror, then this is a figure fans need. Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Power Princess are already live right here for $24.99 with a February 2024 release. Be sure to snag up the other member of the Squadron Supreme right here and here in the meantime.

Marvel Comics Squadron Supreme Power Princess

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Squadron Supreme Power Princess figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Avengers comics. Squadron Supreme Power Princess Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 4 character-inspired accessories, and 2 Marvel's The Void Build-A-Figure pieces. Look for Marvel's Crystar, New Warriors Justice, Vision, Namorita, and Namor Marvel Legends action figures to complete the additional figure (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes figure, 4 accessories, and 2 Build-A-Figure pieces.

COMICS-INSPIRED SQUADRON SUPREME POWER PRINCESS: This collectible Squadron Supreme Power Princess action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Avengers comic books

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 4 accessories, including alternate hands, sword, and shield

INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PARTS (MARVEL'S THE VOID): Comes with 2 Build-A-Figure leg pieces. Collect other Marvel Legends figures to assemble additional figure of Marvel's The Void (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

MARVEL'S POWER PRINCESS ZARDA: Power Princess uses her extraordinary strength and skill to protect Earth alongside the other members of the Squadron Supreme

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

