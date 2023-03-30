Fisher-Price Visits Pawnee for Parks & Rec Little People Collector Set It is time to revisit the incredible town of Pawnee, Indiana as Fisher-Price has revealed their latest Collector Set with Parks & Rec

Your favorite television sitcom has arrived from Fisher-Price, as a new Little People Collector Set is on the way. Fisher-Price has really been going all in with these Collectors Set, which will please both kid and adult collectors. This time fans are returning to Pawnee, Indiana, as the Parks & Recreation team is together once again. Leslie Knope, Ron Swanson, April Ludgate, and Andy Dwyer are together again, and they all stand 3" tall. From each of the character's designs to the packaging, Fisher-Price has packed this bad boy with Easter Eggs from tons of Parks & Rec episodes. Whether you love Parks & Rec or want your little one to play with your favorite show, then look no further. The Parks & Rec Little People Collector Set is priced at $24.99 and will go live today from Mattel right here.

Fisher-Price Brings Back Parks & Rec for New Collector Set

"This set features four of your favorites from one of the most popular sitcoms of our time – streaming now, exclusively on Peacock. Bringing together Ron Swanson, Leslie Knope, April Ludgate and Andy Dwyer, this set captures the jokes and quirks of Pawnee in these figurines that stand just under 3 inches. Leslie Knope once said, "I'm big enough to admit that I am often inspired by myself." It's safe to say Fisher-Price was also inspired by Leslie's ambitious spirit when bringing this set to life for superfans."

Ron Swanson wears his iconic red long sleeve shirt – we will just leave it at that because — IYKYK.

Leslie Knope is on a mission to win the hearts of Pawnee and is always a professional as she rocks a light blue power pantsuit with her campaign pin proudly on display.

April Ludgate shows off her recognizable office attire with a floral shirt and green cardigan – peep the wedding ring!

Andy Dwyer embraces his days as a shoe shiner wearing his classic flannel and jeans combo with his shoeshine apron.