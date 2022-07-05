Fortnite Raptors Have Been Unleashed Once Again Thanks to Hasbro

The Fortnite Victory Royale Series from Hasbro is honestly an absolute mystery. There is hardly any coverage on the line of 6" action figures, but they have been creating a lot of heat (in a good way). Most of the hit battle royale video game is filled with new and original characters, and Hasbro has been bringing them to life in 6" format. The newest wave of figures is already starting to hit shelves with Brutus (Ghost Version), Mancake, Funko Ops, Ragsy, Metal Mouth, and Bushranger. They have even released weapons packs, gliders, skateboards, and even some island creatures. The Loot Shark has already hit shelves, but it looks like the island and your collection are about to get some deadly new additions with the return of the island's Raptors!

That is right, two versions of the deadly Raptors are making a return with a new 6" version that comes in yellow or orange. Hasbro made sure to include game-level detail and realistic Raptor textures to bring them to life. Each dinosaur will also feature articulation with the neck, jaw, arms, legs, and tail. Each color comes with its own accessory with either a piece of meat or a chicken to tame the dino's hunger. The Hasbro Fortnite Victory Royale Series Raptor Yellow and Orange figures are priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but a listing can be fun here for yellow and here for orange.

