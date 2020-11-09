Four Seasons Total Landscaping Now Sells Merchandise

How it happened is not yet clear. But the decision by President Donald Trump to hold his legal press conference in which his lawyers alleged electoral fraud in Philadelphia, at a gardening supplier, was one of the strange highlights of the weekend. The resemblance in name to the Four Seasons Hotel, which tweeted emphatically that it had nothing to do with this, was curious, as was the choice of location in a rather dodgy area and right next to an adult entertainment store.

The presumption is that someone made a mistake and that Four Seasons Total Landscaping were happy to take the "booking" despite having never held any such comparable event before. Or could it have been that Trump announced the press conference at the Four Seasons, without confirming that the booking had been accepted, leading the team to ring around anyone, anywhere, also called Four Seasons so to avoid it looking like an error? Which it now totally does.

The firm has now received international publicity and plenty of social media attention – some good, some bad. But, making lemons out of lemonade, has now launched their own merchandise area, including hoodies and shirts, if you want a more permanent way to celebrate one of the more bizarre aspects of this most bizarre election. Shirts are $25 a pop, though $50 including shipping and taxes to the UK. I know, I just checked.

There is more to come, of course. The firm states on Facebook "For those of you looking for more options, we hear you and we're working on it! We are using the same small philly business that has always printed our shirts and coordinating this has taken some time. 36 hours ago, we could not have imagined we'd be the center of attention. We appreciate your patience as we work to get more merchandise options."

Well, looks like Donald Trump was good for one small business at least.