Frankenstein Monster Lives with New Mezco Toyz 5 Points Figure

Hallows Eve is almost upon us and the is no better way than to celebrate with the realm of monsters. To get the ball rolling Mezco Toyz has unveiled a new series called Mezco's Monsters coming out of their 5-Points figure line. A simple take on retro action figures, Frankenstein's Monster takes the stage first with a new glow-in-the-dark figure. The monster has risen from the dead once again and will feature that classic Frankenstein design and will have a removable skull top that will reveal its brain. Mezco has made this figure glow-in-the-dark and that means he will come in an all green deco. The packaging features some unique artwork and will be a great addition to any fan of these classic monsters.

The 5 Points Mezco's Monsters: Glow-in-the-Dark The Frankenstein Monster will be priced at $13.13. He can be purchase right now and he can be found located here. I hope this line can continue outside of October, as it would be amazing to see Mezco Toyz take on other classic monsters. From greats like the Mummy, Wolfman, Phantom of the Opera, and much more, it would be fun to get a whole line of Mezco's Monsters in the future. Make sure you do not miss out on this Glow-in-the-dark Frankenstein as it will be a great piece to have or to give on Halloween.

"IT'S ALIVE! 5 Points presents The Frankenstein Monster as the first offering of Mezco's Monsters! Constructed from corpses by the infamous Dr. Frankenstein and resurrected by curious machines powered by a bolt of lightning, The Frankenstein Monster terrorized the countryside in search of vengeance. Mezco's Monsters: The Frankenstein Monster is our own rendition of the iconic creature, which features a removable parietal bone that exposes his brain.

This limited edition, translucent green variant glows in the dark and is sure to illuminate your collection of classic monsters. 5 Points are Mezco's upgrade to the articulated action figures of yesteryear. These highly detailed, posable action figures feature some of pop culture's most familiar faces, both old and new. The 5 Points Mezco's Monsters: Glow-in-the-Dark The Frankenstein Monster is packaged on a retro blister card, perfect for display."