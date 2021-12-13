Fresh Monkey Fiction Reveals New Naughty and Nice Santa Figures

It is a very merry Christmas indeed as Fresh Monkey Fiction reveals even more Naughty or Nice Collection stretch goals. Three new figures are unlockable with Pirate Santa, Jolly Santa, and the Jack the Frost Elf. Each figure will come with a nice set of accessories with Santa getting widow packaging and the Elf getting a card back release. Just like previous figures, each Santa and Elf will be unlocked after 500 backers and there are still 17 days left. The Pirate variant will be released as a Big Bad Toy Store exclusive, which is the current place to find all of the other figures as well right here. The Naughty or Nice Collection figures vary in price at $29.99, $36.99, or at $49.99 like the Pirate Variant. Be sure to find the holiday figure that best suits your collection and be on the lookout for these naughty and nice boys here to release in Holiday 2022.





"Fresh Monkey Fiction in collaboration with Arlen Pelletier and BigBadToyStore proudly present THE NAUGHTY OR NICE COLLECTION. A line of Christmas themed 1:12th (6-inch) scale action figures. The Naughty or Nice Collection includes multiple versions of Santa Claus including: Classic Santa, Zombie Santa, Robot Santa and Sgt. Santa as well as a variety of unique Elves and Nutcrackers to complete your collection. Each figure has been designed and sculpted by toy industry veteran Arlen Pelletier (Hasbro Marvel Legends, Star Wars & Mezco 5 Points, MDS, One:12) with the attention to detail and playable articulation fans expect and deserve."

"The Naughty or Nice Collection is exclusively offered through our retail partner BigBadToyStore as a Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) Pre-Order item, which means we'll need to reach a minimum amount of pre-orders during the event to move these figures into production. If we meet our MOQ pre-orders during the event, we'll unlock the ability to add even more Christmas themed stretch goal surprises to your collection. "