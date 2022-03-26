Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Elric Brother Return to Good Smile

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood fans are in for a treat as Good Smile Company announces the return of the Elric brothers. The hit anime series is getting some new Pop Up Parade statues from the series with Roy Mustang and Riza Hawkeye. To help collectors finish their collection, Edward and Alphonso are back with their highly detailed statues. Releasing as part of the Pop Up Parade line, these highly detailed statues capture the animation from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood perfectly. Alphonso is in his suit of armor, and Edward gets a shirtless release showing off his metal arm. Both statues will stand roughly 7" tall and will be priced at $38.99 each. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood fans will be able to pre-orders these brothers right here for Edward and here for Alphonso. They will release in September 2022, and pre-order links will stay open until April 20, 2022, so get them on this reissue while you can.

"The POP UP PARADE figure of Al of the Elric brothers is coming back for a rerelease! POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From the popular anime series "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" comes a rerelease of the POP UP PARADE figure of the boy with a body made of armor and a gentle heart, Alphonse Elric! The heavy look of Alphonse's armored body has been carefully captured as he takes a strong martial arts pose. Be sure to add him to your collection along with the other POP UP PARADE figures from "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood"!"

"From the popular anime series "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" comes a rerelease of the POP UP PARADE figure of the youngest State Alchemist in history, Edward Elric! Edward has been captured in a strong, brave pose and his Automail has been faithfully recreated in stunning detail. Be sure to add him to your collection along with the other POP UP PARADE figure from "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood"!"