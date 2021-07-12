Funko Announces FunKon and Fundays Box of Fun Lottery

Funko is back with their seventh virtual convention as they reveal their brand new FunKon 2021 virtual event. Unlike past events, this one will have its very own physical counterpart at the Funko Hollywood headquarters. FunKon 2021 will take place between August 4 – 6 and will be a day filled with giveaways, lifestream, guests, and the first-ever fully virtual Fundays event. To help kick off the big news, we are finally getting a first look at some of the upcoming convention exclusives as well as how they will be able to be obtained. Just like previous virtual cons, Funko is implementing another lottery system that will allow Funatics to win one of two spots to snag up all of the FunKon exclusives off the FunkoShop. To be entered into this year's lottery, fans need to have a Funko Fan Club account by May 31, 2021, with emails getting sent to the fan's account to officially sign up between July 19 – 23.

Selected Funatics will be notified on July 28, with a secondary email coming on the day of the FunKon sale with a special link to enter the site. This is the same as previous events with Emerald City and Wonder Con with upgraded tools to help fight bots and make sure only true fans are getting picked. However, the biggest news from this reveal is that Funko is hosting the first-ever Fundays event that will have its very own Box of Fun companion piece. For collectors who are unaware, a Box a Fun is a special limited edition item given to participants of the official Fundays event and is loaded with some incredible goodies. This year, the general public will get invited to this virtual Fundays event with the chance to buy a box via another lottery.

To get a Funko Box of Fun, Funatics needs to have had a Funko Fan Club membership since September 20, 2020. This will easily weed out many scalpers, flippers, and resellers giving dedicated Funatics a chance at greatness. There will be four different Boxes to choose from that picks your team to help celebrate for the live stream with Proto Punks, Funko Force, Pop Rangers, and Funatic Fury. The boxes will contain a variety of limited design Pops including a 2-Pack, Pop Mascot, bandana, pin, and more. These are a collectors dream, and it will be incredible to see what they will contain. Fans should are getting emailed between July 12 – 15 to get entered into the lottery system, with winners notified by July 20 to get the box in hand for the Fundays event on August 6, 2021. For even more rules and information on the FunKon 2021 lottery, click here.