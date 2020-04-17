Funko Announces New Pops for Disney's Artemis Fowl

Funko has announced that the upcoming Disney film Artemis Fowl will be getting the Funko Pop treatment. We have recently seen that the Disney film was shifted its theater release date from May 29th to a Disney + release on June 12th. This is some exciting news for dedicated fans of the series and to make it even better, Funko announced its first wave of Pop vinyls. There will be 3 Pops getting released one of which gets a special Chase variant. Mulch Diggems, Holly Short, and Artemis Fowl are all getting popified this time as Artemis is getting a special sunglasses Chase variant. Each figure is nicely designed off their on screen appearance and the Chase variant is a decent Chase that will get fans excited to get them for their collection.

Pre-orders are already live for each of these Funko Pop figures and you can find them all located here. Artemis Fowl's limited edition chase will most likely be a 1 in 6 chance type of deal to test your luck to get one. The Barnes and Noble three pack is a little pricey as it comes in at $39.99 which makes it roughly $13 per pop which would be the same as an individual purchase you just will get them all in a convenient package. This bundle is already available now and you can lock down yours here. I am sure there will be more figures to come out in later waves as the movie comes out and spoilers are revealed. Stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for all your Funko needs from news to reviews.

Pop! Disney—Artemis Fowl

It's time to believe. Go on an epic adventure with a 12-year-old criminal mastermind. Better still, bring the adventure home with Pop! Mulch Diggems, Pop! Holly Short and Pop! Artemis Fowl with a limited edition Chase.

A Pop! three-pack including Holly Short, Mulch Diggems and Pop! Artemis Fowl is available exclusively at Barnes & Noble.