The Final Spider-Man: No Way Home Spidey Swings into Hot Toys

Universes collide once again as the final Peter Parker has arrived at Hot Toys from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The first live-action Spider-Man is back and joins The Amazing Spider-Man and MCU Spidey for a new challenge. The widely popular and fan-favorite Tobey Maguire Spider-Man is here with an astonishing figure from Hot Toys. Peter #2 comes in at roughly 12" tall, features 30 points of articulation, and will feature masked and unmasked head sculpt. A lot of detail and likeness was put into this new Tobey Maguire sculpt and unmasked sculpts are always a huge bonus.

Spider-Man will come with a nice set of swappable hands web accessories, web effects, a removed mask, and a Sandman cure. Speaking of Sandman, a deluxe version is also getting released from Hot Toys with an impressive dynamic base. This is not Hot Toys' first Tobey Spidey figure, so they know what they are doing, and this figure will be worth every penny. All three Peters have been revealed along with all the villains, including display base versions of Lizard and now Sandman. Marvel fans can now bring home the adventures of Spider-Man: No Way Home and pre-orders are not ready yet, but he is set for a Q4 2023 – Q1 2024 release. Fans will be able to find him located right here soon, along with all the other 1/6 scale companion figures.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home delighted Marvel fans by bringing together the fan-beloved Peter Parkers from different universe, including Tobey Maguire's Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, to face several of the deadliest villains. Received tremendous attention on his debut at Hot Toys Summer Showcase earlier, we are now proud to introduce the Deluxe Version of 1/6th scale Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Collectible Figure with a highly-elaborated diorama figure base depicting the present of Sandman."

"Faithfully crafted based on the appearance of Tobey Maguire as Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man/ Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the movie-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt with amazing likeness, a masked head sculpt; highly-poseable body with great range of articulation; beautiful recreation of Spider-Man's red and blue suit with raised silver webbing patterns; highly-detailed accessories including Sandman's cure, spider-man mask, and assorted spider-web shooting effect parts."

"This Deluxe Version offers a themed diorama figure base which perfectly captured Sandman's expression with fine texture surrounded by crumbling structures, with striped warning sign accessories to be another highlight fans won't want to miss! A Special Edition available in selected markets will include a Doc Ock's tentacle as bonus item exclusively to enhance your battling display. Be sure to add the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man figure to your web-slinging collection!"