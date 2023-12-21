Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: Avatar: The Way Of Water, Infinity Studio, neytiri

Avatar: The Way of Water 1:1 Neytiri Bust Revealed by Infinity Studio

Infinity Studio is back with another impressive life-size bust as they step into the planet of Pandora with Avatar: The Way of Water

Coming to life from Avatar: The Way of Water, Infinity Studio has revealed a brand new collectible replica statue. Pandora awaits as Neytiri has been faithfully brought to life for this remarkable life-size bust replica statue. Coming in at 46" tall, the upper half of Neytiri has been brought to life like never before from Avatar: The Way of Water with real skin texture. Two versions of the statue will be offered by Infinity Studios a standard and a deluxe, with the deluxe adding some of the plant life of Pandora and showing off their fluoresce. Everything about Neytiri has been exceptionally recreated from her blue skin, jewelry, braids, and signature yellow eyes. If you are an Avatar collector, then this is the ultimate collectible, and it is not a cheap one either. Infinity Studio has this Life-Size Avatar 2 Neytiri Bust priced at a whopping $5,855 and an April 2025 release. However, payment plans are offered along with pre-orders, which are already live.

Life-Size Neytiri Bust from Avatar: The Way of Water

"Avatar, with its exquisite 3D imagery, created a new era in the history of cinema, the visual shock of the mind beyond the audience's imagination, Avatar let the audience into the planet Pandora, a whole new world. Through the use of more than dozens of materials, accurately reproduced Neytiri's outfit in the movie look. Her braid styling consumes a total of about 11w mixed silk hair."

"The whole body is made of silicone, showing the real skin texture. The face is specially treated and will fluoresce through UV light. Premium version platform environment: in order to fully restore the landforms and plant characteristics of the Pandora planet, we restore and refer to a lot of Pandora's setting set, which will be glowing spore plants, is also the highlight of the platform. Add this stunning Infinity Studio bust to your collection today, and bring a little piece of Pandora home."

