Funko Announces No NYCC Lottery System: Expect the Worst

It is that time of the year again where Funko hosts their newest Virtual Convention for New York Comic Con 2021. The event will be filled with giveaways, live stream events, and of course, their 2021 NYCC Exclusive collectibles. Funko has really waited to the last minute with this year's Virtual Con as exclusives go live this Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 12 EST. However, unlike previous conventions, Funko WILL NOT be hosting a Lottery System and will instead open the FunkoShop to the general public. They have implemented a new queue system with a waiting room to help combat the growing infestation of the bot pandemic. This is the same system that was used in recent Funko Shop drops like The Nightmare Before Christmas Art Series.

I am pretty concerned with how this new queue will affect Funko's NYCC 2021 release. At least with the lottery system, it guarantees some lucky Funko Fanatics have the ability to get some of these incredible Pop vinyls. A general public release like this will create more error, frustration, and an even harder way to snag up some of these exclusives. Shared Retailers will still come out, but the Funko Shop exclusives will be even harder to get with a system like this. From past experiences, no queue ever works, and even with their recent TNBC Art Pops, I was scheduled to be in line for 1 hour before I could even see what was getting released. NYCC 2021 Pop reveals will start today, but take this release with a grain of salt and prepare for the worst as I can not see this going smoothly at all. I am curious why Funko went this route this year and why they didn't test out this new security measure at a different event instead of going straight for one of the biggest convention drops of the year? Either way, check out the entire Blog post for Funko's NYCC event here and stay tuned for some of the upcoming exclusive reveals and Marvel kicks it's off today's releases which you can seen below.

"In order to provide the best virtual convention experience to our Funatics, and to give as many fans as possible an opportunity to get exclusives, we are not holding a lottery. Instead, we are opening our full NYCC 2021 line up to the general public on October 7th at 9am PT. Please note that inventory quantities for some items may be extremely limited, and units will sell out quickly to fans (not bots!). Additionally, we have made website enhancements and will be utilizing our new waiting room feature. Our waiting room is set up ahead of the event and lets fans in to shop in a first in, first out basis. You may notice your wait time may vary while in queue, wait times can vary depending on active on-site traffic."

"While shopping the event, there will be a limit of up to 1 of each item per household. Please note, as you shop, inventory is validated throughout the checkout process and is not reserved until checkout is complete. Once you start to check out, you may see a secondary queue with your items listed on the waiting page. Our secondary waiting room is also first in, first out, and while others ahead of you in line complete their checkout, you may have an item update to out of stock when it is your turn to checkout."