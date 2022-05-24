Funko Debuts New Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Spoiler Pops

Today is just loaded with new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness collectibles. Our next set of reveals comes to us from Funko as they unveil their next set of Pop Vinyl figures. This set is more of a spoiler set as it features reveals from the film some might not know if they didn't watch the film or trailers. There will be 4 standard Pops, a Movie Moment, and at least 2 retailer exclusives Doctor Strange Pops coming our way. This wave will consist of:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Spoiler Pop Wave:

Sinister Strange

America Chavez

Captain Carter (Illuminati)

Resurrected Strange (Final Form)

Resurrected Strange Versus The Scarlet Witch

Resurrected Strange (Glow in the Dark) – Hot Topic Exclusive

The Scarlet Witch – (Walmart Exclusive)

Pocket Pops The Scarlet Witch America Chavez Sinister Strange



"Test the limits of reality and leap into the Marvel multiverse. Add Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to your collection, pre-order today!"

I am loving this second wave of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it contains a lot of heat. The Resurrected Strange and Captain Carter are easily the best two of the set and that sculpt on the zombie Strange is remarkable. An exclusive Glow in the Dark version will come to Hot Topic, and I am excited to see that glow in action. Besides Doctor Strange, Captain Carter is a highlight Pop, and I really hope we can see other members of the Illuminati come to Pop form. The Scarlet Witch is also getting a magical Pop with a great set of added Chaos Magic to really enhance her design. All of these Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Pops are excellent and Marvel fans will have no problem adding them to their collection. All of these Pops is set to release in August 2022, and pre-orders are live right here. Be on the lookout for those exclusive popping up between now and August at their retrospective exclusive retailer location.