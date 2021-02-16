Funko ECCC Reveals – Transformers, Underdog, One Piece, and More

Funko continues to reveal more of their exclusives for Emerald City Comic Con. Virtual Con 5.0 Spring Edition 2021 is set to take place between March 1 – 5 with exclusives going exclusively to retailers and the FunkoShop. Just like NYCC, a lottery system has been put into place giving lucky fans get obtain those glorious ECCC Official Sticker Pops. We have seen some amazing reveals so far, and they continue as the mighty Grimlock from Transformers arrives. The Transformers Funko is relatively new and has been a huge sell-out hit for fans. This Dinobot is displayed in his bot mode and will be a must-have Pop for any G1 Transformers fans. Fans of Weedle on the Needle and H.R. Pufnstuf will also be coming exclusively to Emerald City. Pufnstuf will be getting his own FunkoSoda debut with a limited edition size of 1,000 pieces making that Chase variant a very rare piece.

The reveals do not end there as Underdog comes in to save the day! This classic cartoon character is finally getting his Pop debut from Funko for ECCC and he will be a hot item this year. Anime fans will also be getting another Pop for the hit anime series One Piece. Chopper is back, and this time, he is ripped and ready for action as Emerald City. Most of these Pops will be shared retailer exclusives so fans will have three chances to get their hands on them. These Pop will release on the FunkoShop for lucky lottery winners on March 3, as well as a general release for collectors on March 4. We will also see an online release of these Funko Pops from a variety of retailers like GameStop, Hot Topic, and more. Finally, fans will be able to test their luck in-store, but like most conventions, they are limited, so first come, first serve. Stay tuned for more Emerald City Comic Con Pop reveals as they come throughout the week.