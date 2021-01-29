Funko Fair Disney- Artist Series Mickey and Who Framed Roger Rabbit

The Funko Fair reveals continue as Funko takes on the magical world of Walt Disney with their newest announcements. Starting us off is some new Disney Artist Series Mickey Mouse figures that will awaken the arts in any collector. The Funko Pop Artist Series is a fairly new series with a small set of franchises receiving the artist treatment like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Scooby-Doo, Star Wars, and Batman. Mickey Mouse has already received a couple of Artist Series designs, but this time, we are getting 6 new ones that are all set as retailer exclusives. Up first is a special Artist Series Mickey and Minnie Mouse 2-Pack that is going exclusively to Amazon. Each figure is packed with love and that Disney charm that fans have fallen in love with over the years. This Funko Pop 2-Pack is set to release on April 17, 2021, will be priced at $39.99, and pre-orders are located here. Mickey then gets transitions over to Walmart with not 1 but 5 new Artist Series Pops. These Pops are just repainted version of the recent 90th Anniversary Pop vinyl is all packed with magic and color.

Each of these new Walmart Exclusive Mickey Mouse Funko Pops brings the element of the character to life through these designs. From Firefighter Mickey's fire to the music design of the Conductor Mickey, Disney fans will not want to miss out, and they can be all found here. Our last Disney Funko Fair reveal is the debut of Who Framed Roger Rabbit Pop Pins. These Pins will feature the Pops' original design that came out back in 2014 with the return of Roger Rabbit, Judge Doom, Smart Weasel, and Jessica Rabbit. Jessica Rabbit will have a special all glittery red Chase variant that will light up any collection. Each of The Who Framed Roger Rabbit Pins is set to release in April 2021, and pre-orders can be found online and here. Both Artist Mickey and these WFRR Pop Pins are nice new Funko additions that will make a number of Disney collectors happy. Stay tuned for more Funko Fair reveals as the last day of reveals has arrived.