Funko Fundays Reveals – More Wonder Woman 80th Anniversary Coming

We are rounding out some of the final Funko Fundays 2021 reveals with new Pops to look forward to in 2021. We are ending the announcements with a big wave of new Wonder Woman Pops to help celebrate her 80th Anniversary. There has been a lot of Wonder Woman comics over the years from DC Comics and Funko is capturing some of her biggest moments and costume changes We have already seen a wave of these figures already with Red Son, Challenge of the Gods, and even Black Lantern. This new wave will consist of 8 new Pop Vinyls from Funko with 7 standard and 1 new Pop Ride. This new wave of *0th Anniversary Wonder Woman Pops will consist of:

White Lantern

Odyssey

A Twist of Fate

The Fall of Sinestro

Flashpoint

Classic with Cape

Rebirth of the Throne

Riding Pegasus

Each WW design is loaded with detail and captures some iconic comic book story arcs from through DC Comics. The Fall of Sinestro, Classic with Cape, and White Lantern designs are my current favorites as they are really bringing something colorful ad unique to the Wonder Woman mythos. Whether you're a comic book collector or a fan of the Pop Vinyls, these are all perfect for fans out there. The mighty Princess Diana with Pegasus Pop Ride will be an excellent display piece as well and will really highlight any comic book you display behind her. These DC Comics anniversary Pops are always a blast to see, and it's great to finally get some collectibles based around iconic comic book moments. Funko has not revealed any release date for these just yet, but they are set to release in the second half of 2021. Be sure to catch up on all the new and upcoming Pops right here to fill out your powerful Pop collections.