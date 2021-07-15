Funko FunKon Day 2 Reveals – Suicide Squad, Cap Wolf, and More

FunKon 2021 is almost upon us, and fans are super excited for all of the upcoming Funko Pop exclusives. We have already seen so many announcements so far, and now we move onto Day 2 of the reveals. There as 15 reveals this time with 12 Pop Vinyls, 1 new Funko Soda, and 2 Loungefly backpacks. Some of these reveals were showcased during the new Funko FUN TV episode, but now these solidify that they are coming to FunKon 2021. Starting us off first of the solo franchise reveals is with The Suicide Squad as Nathan Filion's character T.D.K comes to life. Things then get aggressive as Funko reveals a new Year of the Shield Pop with Cap-Wolf in all of his glory. Speaking of animal instinct, Kellogg's Sugar Smacks Seal is making his own retro debut, making it a new must-have Pop for Ad Icon fans. G.I. Joe fans will be able to add the Super Cyborg to their team, with unique sculpts, design, and a deadly urge for world domination.

Funko then starts to double things up, with multiple Pops coming to FunKon 2021 from some iconic franchises. Starting us off first are two new Pops from the new DC Comics Imperial Palace Pop line. Deathstroke and Martian the Manhunter will get wearing some traditional Chinese garb this time around. Already showcased in the Funko FUN TV episode, Rey and the Imperial Mandalorian Trooper from the Star Wars franchise will be making their way to this year's convention. The Kaboom Cereal is also coming to FunKon with a 3,000 piece Soda Vinyl that will have a chance for a Chase making it one of the hottest Sodas at the con. We end the Day 2 reveals with some adorableness with the Pop debut of the Toki Doki series as 2 Loungefly bags featuring Hello Kitty and Pokémon.

All of these reveals are great convention reveals and will make great additions to many fans' collections. Of the Day 2 reveals, my favorites are the DC Comics Martian the Manhunter, Cap Wolf, ad the Loungefly Pokemon bag. Each one brings something unique to the table, and the designs are awesome and will really stand out with many Pop collections. It is unclear where these Pops will release, but fans will have 4 chances to get the Pop they want. Funatics will be able to acquire them through the FunkoShop with Lottery and General Public opening as well as with shared retailers with in-store and online release. The Shared Retailer Exclusives list should release at the end of the week, keep an eye on that and check out all-new Pop releases here.