Funko FunKon Day 5 Reveals – Marvel, Rocketeer, My Hero and More

The Funko FunKon 2021 reveals have come to an end with Funko not slowing down their massive set of exclusive announcements. The day ended with a band with some big confirmed reveals for My Hero Academia and Marvel Comics that we originally saw during FUN TV. Stating us off first is the only non-Pop announcement with Disney's Beauty and the Beast getting an exclusive Loungefly backpack. From The Office, Stanley is dressing up in his Samurai Costume, allowing fans to finish off their Halloween Office Pop collection. Making a surprising debut is the Rocketeer, who is back with a new flying mold that fans will not want to miss. For the last solo reveal, the final member of The Seven arrives from the hit series The Boys with Black Noir, who is finally ready to join your collection.

Funko then did end their final day with some of the biggest reveals like their FunKon 2021 wave of Marvel Pop Vinyls. The biggest reveal of the set is an Artist Series Galactus who will be a con exclusive and limited to only 1,500 pieces. Speaking of limited edition, Thor is getting a 15,000 piece Soda Vinyl release that will have a chase at a Black Light Chase variant. The Marvel reveals contours with some nice comic book debuts with Blade and Falcon, who feature awesome sculpts. Funko's new game Marvel Battleworld is coming to FunKon, giving fans an exclusive Iron An mini figure for their team. The last Marvel is the first Die-Cast Funko Pop with Captain America from Civil War, featuring an all-metal design and new case.

The final reveal is with My Hero Academia as Killer Whale, and a 6" Fat Gum is coming to a shelf near you. Both Pops will be hot this convention season, so fingers crossed these will be released as Shared Retailer Exclusives. The Pop I am most curious about this year is the Die-Cast Captain America, and it's one that's high up on my list this year. Rocketeer will also be a rare Pop during this convention, and we will hopefully get to see a whole retailer list shortly. Fans will have 4 chances to acquire these Pops with both FunkoShop releases and shared retailer drops in-store and online.