Funko Debuts New Eerie Funko Soda Figures On Funkoween FUN TV

The horror and terror of Funkoween continue as we move onto new spooky Funko Soda Vinyl figures. The widely popular retro styled Funko series continues with 7 brand new Soda Vinyls all featuring horror and Halloween styled themes. There is a nice variety of figures this time around, from The Office and Tim Burton's Corpse Bride to more original designs like a new Halloween Freddy Funko. The production sizes do vary this time around, going between 12,500 to 7,500 pieces depending on the specific franchise. The Funkoween Soda Vinyls that were revealed today consists of:

Ghostbusters – Peter Venkman – 12,500 Limited Edition – Slimed Chase Chase Variant

Evil Dead – Ash Williams – 10,000 Limited Edition – Blood Splattered Chase Variant

Corpse Bride – Emily Corpse Bride – 10,000 Limited Edition – Glow in the Dark Chase Variant

Frankenstein Jr. and The Impossibles – Frankenstein Jr. – 7,500 Limited Edition – Metallic Chase Variant

Some of these new Funko Soda Vinyls feature some of the collect Chase Variant around, like The Office Pumpkin head Dwight. The 10,000 piece Freddy Funko is also a truly amazing design, where the Chase is a completely different figure making it a must-have piece for any Freddy Funko Fan. This set of Funkoween Soda Vinyls has something for many collectors out there, and we can expect each one of these to release at a future time. No matter where you purchase your Funko Soda fun, they usually sell out in minutes due to their edition size alone. Be sure to keep your eyes open, here and here, to be sure you can add one of these fun figures to your growing collection. Happy Chase Hunting!