Funko Shop Getting Spooky Today with Funkoween Exclusives

Over the past couple of months, Funko has been slowing, having Funkoween reveals. This has mainly been Halloween Pop designs for the upcoming fall months with some fantastic Pops from Child's Play, Nightmare Before Christmas, Zombieland, and more. Well, those events have all seemingly led to today's event as Funko Funkoween is hitting the Funko-Shop today. That is right some amazingly spooky Pops is getting released today exclusively through their shop with some big surprises like the Magneto Marvel Zombies Pop and a Frankenstein's Monster Freddy. Here is everything that will be hitting the store today, August 19th, 2020 at 2 pm EST:

Pop! Funko: Franken Freddy – $15

Pop! Marvel: Zombie Magneto – $15

Pop! Art Series: Zero with Pop! Protector – $25

Pop! Movies: Corpse Bride – Skeleton -$15

Pop! Movies: Edward Scissorhands with Kabobs – $15

Pop! Movies: Edward Scissorhands – The Inventor – $15

Each one of these Halloween designs will be super hot in the Pop community. Freddy Funko's have always been a unique collectible, and they are not usually sold through the Funko-Shop, so this is a real treat. The Marvel Zombies Magneto was revealed for Toy fair but actually as not given the official announcement as this figure rises from the grave. The designer series Zero from Nightmare Before Christmas will be just as hot as all the other series like Star Wars and Batman. The Corpse Bride Skeleton will have the chance at a GITD Chase, so of course, that will be an easy sellout. Lastly, we got exclusives from Edward Scissorhands that will be final pieces for any completionist collector out there. All the Funko fun will start at 2 pm EST here, and we can only hope that no issues arise like the disasters of SDCC Online.

