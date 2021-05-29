Funko Unleashes More Gremlins With New Wave of Pop Vinyls

It has been quite some time since we have seen some of the madness of the 1984 film, Gremlins. Dedicated fans are patiently waiting for the animated prequel series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai to drop on HBO Max later this year. Funko can not contain their excitement of the beloved series with the announcement of new Pop vinyls are on the way. During their spooktacular Funkoween event, Funko reveals that 5 new Gremlins Pops are on the way with a mismatch of common and retailer exclusives are getting releases. This wave of Pops will consist of:

Pop Vinyl:

Gizmo with 3D Glasses

Gizmo with 3D Glasses – Flocked Variant – Target Exclusive

Gizmo with 3D Glasses – 10 Inch Version – Walmart Exclusive

Gremlin Spike Wearing 3D Glasses

Gremlins 2: The New Batch – Daffy in Pot – Funko Shop Exclusive

Pocket Pop:

Gizmo with 3D Glasses

Gremlin Spike with 3d Glasses

Everyone's favorite little creatures are back with this wave capturing the beloved 3D glasses designs of Gimzo and Spike. There will be 3 Gimoz's coming our way with a flocked and 10 inches version going exclusive to retailers. Collectors will also be introduced to Daffy from the Gremlins sequel. With the debut of Daffy, could collectors be seeing more Pops on the horizon as Gremlins 2 is loaded with some fun and amazing creature designs. It would be amazing to get Gremlin Pops featuring the bat, lightning, and vegetable versions of these monsters. Only time will tell what Funko has cooking n their labs, but until then, collectors can find this new wave of Gremlins Pop Vinyls up for pre-order here. Some pre-orders are starting to go up for the retailer exclusives, so be sure to check them out to make sure you do not miss out on adding Daffy, Flocked Gimzo, or the 10-inch Gizmo to your growing Pop collection.

