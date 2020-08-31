Magneto is a Dead Man Walking With Marvel Zombies Funko Pop

Marvel Zombies are upon us and Funko is bringing some of your favorite comic book superheroes back from the dead. This is not the first Marvel Zombies collectibles but it is the first time getting Funko Pops. Oddly enough these are releasing just in time for the new Marvel Comics mini-series Marvel Zombies Resurrection. We have covered some of the common Pops that have released like Wolverine and Deadpool. Fans who want to check out those will be able to find them located here. However, the Funko Pops don't stop there as some zombies are exclusive to certain retailers and we happen to have got our hands on the Funko-Shop Exclusive Zombie magenta that released for Funkoween.

This time we get to look at the Marvel Zombies Funko-Shop Exclusive that was the recently released for Funkoween: Zombie Magneto. Magneto plays a huge part in the original Marvel Zombies comic book and he was a necessary piece to this first wave. If anyone needs a refresher, Magneto was one of the last superheroes alive on the Earth and he helped save some survivors and the Ultimate Universe Reed Richards escape. Magento fell saving them and now he is one a mission to fill his need for flesh and brain. This Funko-Shop exclusives show off the X-Men baddie in his classic Marvel Comics costume with red and purple color scheme. He is shown with a torn costume as well s a decaying face underneath. Unlike most of the Marvel Zombies Pops, Magneto is shown with one white and black eye showing that he has lost one. His grotesque face that is shown decaying underneath is very well and just shows the great sculpting design done by Funko. Horror, Marvel, and X-Men fans will definitely want to add this villain to their growing collection as it combines the two genres in one beautifully displayed peace.

These Marvel Zombies retail exclusives will be hard to come by as the year goes on. If fans are looking to get their hands on some of these zombie Funko Pops then pre-orders will be your best bet. With a lot of the restrictions due to this year's pandemic, not as many collectibles are being released. However, if you pre-order them then you will for sure get yours secured. Common Marvel Zombies Pops will be able to be found located here. Some other upcoming exclusive zombies include Silver Surfer coming to Hot Topic, Glow-in-the-Dark exclusives of Wolverine exclusive to Entertainment Earth, and Glow-in-the-Dark Mysterio coming to Walmart. Be on the lookout for another wave of Zombie Pops coming soon. What other superheroes or villains deserve to get the zombie treatment next?