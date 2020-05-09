Funko Pop E3 Exclusive Bundle Goes Live on GameStop

A lot of conventions and major toy events have been closed or postponed for the summer. This has left a lot of questions for if we will see some of these convention exclusive drop this year. It looks like Funko won't be holding back their exclusives as GameStop just put up pre-orders for upcoming Pops for E3. This is not the first year we have seen Funko drop exclusives from E3 but this is the first year E3 has been canceled. There will be 5 games getting exclusives first up is the one we already covered from Diablo 2, Tyrael. We already covered this Blizzard and Funko exclusive figure here. The next one is from the hit battle royale game Fortnite as the Skull Trooper has arrived. Next, there will be the only 6" Funko Pop in this bundle as a Leshen arrives from The Witches 3: Wild Hunt. This figure deserves the bigger scale treatment and will go great with some of the other GameStop exclusive Witcher Pops. Coming out of Borderlands, Handsome Jack is getting a golden makeover the will be a must for any Borderlands fan. The last figure is from Elder Scrolls as we are getting Sheogorath with the Wabbajack. This figure is posed in a dynamic way and from the suit, to the yellow eyes, this will be a figure you won't want to miss.

There are two bundles being offered from Funko, the first is all five E3 Funko Pops for $66.99. The second bundle will include an 8-pack of their Pop Sleeves and that is priced at $71.99. you can find both of these bundles are already up for pre-order and can be found here. All of these figures will be available for solo purchases to and are all set to release May 26th.

