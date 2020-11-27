Funko is Your One-Stop Gift Shop for the Holiday Season

Funko is easily your one-stop-shop this holiday season for family and friends. Even throughout 2020, they have delivered some amazing collectibles throughout the year. As the holiday season approaches, a lot of people out there are unsure of what to get their loved ones this time of the year. There are so many options out there it is sometimes hard to narrow it down just to one specific item to get for that one special person in your life. Whether you're getting gifts for friends, your coffee man, or your family, there is one simple answer; get a Pop Vinyl.

Funko is packed with a huge variety of collectibles for some of your favorite comic books, movies, musicians, television, and much more. All you need to know is one of their favorite show or characters out there, and I am sure there is a Pop collectible for them. Some of the include franchise include Marvel Zombies, Guy Fieri, Evangelion, The Golden Girls to My Hero Academia, DC Comics. It doesn't end there with other series Harry Potter, Star Wars, Rick and Morty, and even The Mandalorian. From holiday-themed designs to variants of your favorite superheroes, the collectibles just never end.

There are even four different sizes out there with normal, 6", 10", and the newly released 18". Each one serves its purpose and even get better the bigger they get and a worthy addition to any fan. As a collector, I've been a huge fan of all the Pops that they have offered as they give us collectibles for series that never get collectibles. They deliver some of the coolest and simplest collectibles out there, and they don't break the bank. If you can find many in stores and online, here, here, and even here. Anyone can find at least one Pop out there that someone can appreciate from their favorite superhero, actor, animated character, or musician. Keep your holiday simple and sweet this holiday season with the right Pop.