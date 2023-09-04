Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Spider-Man Gets An Exclusive Amazing Fantasy Retro Marvel Legends

Hasbro is back with some brand new Retro Legends figures including the return of Spider-Man from his Amazing Fantasy Era

Amazing Fantasy #15, which hit shelves in August 1962, is easily one of the biggest milestones in Marvel Comics. The arrival of Spider-Man changed the game, and it has become one of the most iconic and beloved superheroes of all time. Last year, Hasbro celebrated the 60th anniversary of the legendary webslinger with plenty of new Marvel Legends figures. One of which was a new figure inspired by his Amazing Fantasy #15, with a dark red and blue design. This figure has now returned once again as he gets a new Marvel Legend Retro release exclusive to Target. All of the same accessories are included, with a new blue spider symbol on Spider-Man's back. He will also get a new retro card back packaging, which is just gorgeous. Spidey will be going up for pre-order of 9/15 on Target right here with a $27.99 price tag.

Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man Returns to Hasbro

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 / Available: November 2023). In Spider-Man's first ever adventure, tragedy teaches a young Peter Parker that with great power comes great responsibility. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN figure. This quality 6-inch scale Spider-Man figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance throughout Marvel Comics. The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play and comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 11 comic-inspired accessories including web wings!"

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 9/15 @ 9AM ET exclusively at Target."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!