Krang Returns as Sideshow and PCS Debut Their Newest TMNT Statue

TMNT fans are getting some sweet reveals lately from new additions at NECA and the mighty TMNT Shredder's Revenge video game bundle. It looks like Sideshow and PCS Collectibles want to join in on the fun as they debut their newest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles statue with the arrival of Krang on a 1/4 scale. Coming in at 22" tall, Krang is back and in his android body with impressive animated cel detail and colors. Two versions of the statue will be offered with Sideshow Collectibles featuring an additional Krang to display outside of the android body. The android is nicely detailed and is placed in a fun, dynamic pose, but it is the Krang on the inside that really will shine for TMNT fans.

PCS Collectibles perfectly captured that animated style of the Krang here, and he looks disgusting (which is a good thing). These 1/4th Scale Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are no joke and they have a price to prove it. Krang is priced at $880 (Standard) and $930 (Deluxe) and is set to release in Q2 2023. Pre-orders are already live here and be sure to check out some of the other impressive PCS Collectibles statues for TMNT witH Rocksteady, Bebop, Leonardo, and Shredder.

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the deluxe Krang 1:4 Statue, gleefully antagonizing your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles. The Krang Statue measures 22" tall and 20" wide, already mad with power as he brandishes his new android body. Krang pilots this powerful suit toward his dreams of ruling Earth, its massive muscles and armor protecting Krang where his own brain-like form cannot. In the android's hollowed out stomach is Krang himself, pink and gelatinous, a toothy grin and shifty eyes no doubt showcasing an evil plan for world conquest. Standing on a base of cracked flooring and rubble, this super-villain is more than ready to take over!"

"The deluxe edition of the Krang Statue comes with an additional Krang body, an angry expression on his gooey face as he wheels toward his next target. His tendrils might hang downward, but his aspirations are always sky-high. Collect Krang alongside Foot Clan members Shredder, Bebop and Rocksteady, also available from Premium Collectibles Studio. Then line these foes up against heroic brothers Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, each sold separately, for an epic animation-inspired showcase. Make the smart move when you bring home the deluxe Krang 1:4 Statue by Premium Collectibles Studio today!"