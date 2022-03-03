Mattel Honors 12 Global Female Role Models with New Barbie Collection

Barbie is going global as Mattel celebrates International Women's Day with a new global campaign to inspire the next generation of female leaders. The campaign will consist of honoring 12 iconic female role models from around the world with their own Barbie dolls. From Founders, CEO's, teachers, and much more, these women deserve their spot in this line-up and will be a perfect new collectible to add to your collection. Whether you want to give your little one a role model to look up to and play with or add one to your own shelves, these Global Role Models are perfect for you. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but collectors can find everything Barbie right, and be sure to look out for these Global Female Role Models on shelves later this year. The global line-up of role models includes:

Shonda Rhimes (United States) – Founder of American Television Production Company Shondaland

(United States) – Founder of American Television Production Company Shondaland Ari Horie (United States/Japan) – Founder & CEO, Women's Startup Lab and Women's Startup Lab Impact Foundation

(United States/Japan) – Founder & CEO, Women's Startup Lab and Women's Startup Lab Impact Foundation Pat McGrath (United Kingdom) – Makeup Artist and Founder of Pat McGrath Labs

(United Kingdom) – Makeup Artist and Founder of Pat McGrath Labs Melissa Sariffodeen (Canada) – CEO and Co-Founder of Canada Learning Code and Ladies Learning Code

(Canada) – CEO and Co-Founder of Canada Learning Code and Ladies Learning Code Adriana Azuara (Mexico) – Founder of All4Spas

(Mexico) – Founder of All4Spas Doani Emanuela Bertain (Brazil) – Teacher and Founder of Sala 8

(Brazil) – Teacher and Founder of Sala 8 Jane Martino (Newton) (Australia) – Chair and Co-Founder of Smiling Mind

(Newton) (Australia) – Chair and Co-Founder of Smiling Mind Lan Yu (China) – Fashion Designer

(China) – Fashion Designer Butet Manurung (Indonesia) – Founder and Director of SOKOLA

(Indonesia) – Founder and Director of SOKOLA Sonia Peronaci (Italy) -Founder of Italian food website, 'GialloZafferano'

(Italy) -Founder of Italian food website, 'GialloZafferano' Tijen Onaran (Germany) – CEO and Founder of Global Digital Women and CoFounder of ACI Diversity Consulting

(Germany) – CEO and Founder of Global Digital Women and CoFounder of ACI Diversity Consulting Lena Mahfouf (France) – Digital Creator, Videographer and Author of 'Always More



"HONORING 12 GLOBAL FEMALE ROLE MODELS TO REMIND GIRLS THEY CAN BE ANYTHING by shining a light on women who are leaders in their respective industries of tech, wellness, STEM, education and more with one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls in their likeness."

Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: barbie, mattel