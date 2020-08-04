New Funko Soda: Samurai Jack, Shredder, Chucky and More

The Funko Soda line is getting just a little bit bigger as they announce new vinyl figures. Four new characters have been announced, and they will all include chase variants. Up first is the deadly doll, Chucky, who will be limited to 15,000 pieces. His Funko Soda Chase will be a bloody and cracked face variant. Up next is another Soda from the iconic band KISS with Starchild. Sporting his band costume, Starchild will shine brighter than the rest with his Glow in the Dark Chase variant. Limited to only 12,500 pieces, this KISS band member can now join The Demon on stage. Our next Funko Soda figure gets us united with Shedder from The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Limited to only 12,500 pieces, Shredder will feature a Neon Pop styled Chase variant. Ninja Turtle fans will not want to miss out on either of these and build up their TMNT collection. Last but not least is a lone samurai from Cartoon Network. That is right, Samurai Jack is back, back from the past. This beloved cartoon samurai is limited to only 10,00o pieces and features a black and red robed Jack Chase variant.

All of the Funko Soda figures are perfect additions to the Soda line. The best of the four, in my opinion, is Samurai Jack and Shredder. Not even for the figure themselves, but their Chase variants are unique spins on the character that will be great for old and new fans. The Funko Soda line continues to impress, and the limited edition factor is always a great plus for many fans. All of these New Funko Soda figures are set as "commons," and pre-orders can be found located here. What was your favorite reveal from this newest wave of figures? Will you be taking the plunge into the Funko Soda line?