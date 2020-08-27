New Funko Soda Reveals – DC Comics and Freddie Mercury

Funko is back with some of your new favorite limited edition collectibles: Funko Soda! This time they bring us to the DC Comics world with two new characters as well as a beloved singer. Coming out of DC Comics is none other than Batgirl and Joker. Like most Funko Soda Vinyls, they will have chase variants with a new shiny variant for Batgirl and a new design for Joker. Both of these figures will be limited with a limited run of only 15,000 pieces. The Joker Soda is quite similar to its Pop relative featuring the Batman 1989 Jack Nicholson version. The chase is just like the Pops as well featuring the meeting away white faceprint and the different hat style. With the current rise in Joker fandom, these collectibles will be a great addition to many fans collections. Even with a 15,000 limited mark, these will still most likely sell out but with the massive variety of retailers selling them fans should have no problem getting their hands on them like here where fans get to attempt to get Funko Soda direct from Funko.

Funko is not stopping there as they announce their first Soda figure from Queen. Freddie Mercury is here coming in at 20,000 pines and will feature a chase variant. Fans will be lucky to get the 1:6 ratio of Freddie in a shining silver jacket. Each of these Funko Soda collectibles is all great additions to this new line. The thrill of the chance at a chase it one of the best features of these new collectibles. That and their Saturday Morning Cartoon design that'll attract many collectors to these. They are all expected to drop in September 2020 and will be found with many retailers as well as online like here. There are plenty of more Soda reveals on the way so stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool.