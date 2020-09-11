New Funko Soda Reveals – TMNT, Superman, Bob Ross and More.

Funko continues to push out more of their Soda line with a nice set of new reveals. There are four figures in total from four different licenses and starting us off first is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This time Donatello is heading out of the sewers with a 12,500 Limited Edition figure. He will feature a 1:6 Chase Variant that will have him featured with a glow-in-the-dark paint scheme. This will now make 3 out of 4 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been releases with Leonardo and Michelangelo already revealed. Next, we are getting the second character to come out of the beloved animated show Samurai Jack with Aku. Aku is getting at 10,000 Limited Edition release and will also have a 1:6 Chase Variant. This chase features an all black Funko Soda vinyl figure with demonic red eyes. Having both of these figures in your Samurai Jack collection will be a must have for any Cartoon Network fan.

We now move onto DC Comics and another iconic hero is joining Batman, Robin, and Wonder Woman. Superman is flying high with this 15,000 Limited Edition run figure and will capture that Saturday morning cartoon vibe. This Funko Soda will be no stranger to the Chase either and will feature Bizzaro as the Man of Steel variant. This is a great idea for this Superman Funko Soda and a great way to explore the Superman mythos while keeping it fun and entertaining for collectors. Last but not least we are going to get some peace and relaxation with Boss Ross. Bob Ross is getting his own Soda Vinyl and will be perfect for any fan of this icon. He will be limited to 12,000 pieces and will have a Chase Variant that will be Flocked. Bring home your love for painting and nature with this beautifully designed Bob Ross collectible.

Each of these Funko Soda Vinyl collectibles is a perfect blend of a mystery box and a mystery mini. Each character in this reveal is very well done and will make a great addition to your growing collections. The Aku, Superman, Donatello, and Bob Ross Funko Soda vinyls are all set to release in January 2021. They are priced around the same as a Funko Pop with $12.99 and fans can find them up for pre-order and located here. What characters do you want to see get the Soda treatment next?