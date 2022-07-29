Mondo Sent Us A Man-Thing, So Let's Take A Look At It

Mondo is mostly known for its creative movie poster and vinyl record releases, but they also have a foot in the figure game. They have produced many a 1/6 scale figure, vinyl collectibles, and more over the years and have been doing so with increasing frequency over the last couple of years. One such figure they have been in production on for a while is a 12-inch vinyl figure of Marvel Comics monster Man-Thing. Since the announcement was coming, people have been drooling over the pictures, myself included. Now that production is finally done, Mondo sent us over one of the figures to check out, so let's do so. Below, you will find pics and a short video taking a look at Man-Thing in all his glory.

Mondo Crushed This Thing

I must admit, I do not have much experience with these large vinyl figures. When I lifted the box, I was shocked by how light it was for such a tall figure. And this guy is TALL. And big. And gnarly. Designed by James Groman, this guy has so much going on that every time you think you saw everything, you lift an arm and notice a needle or twist the head and notice extra vines that tie the whole design together.

Honestly, I stopped in my tracks when spinning him around multiple times when I noticed something new and just kind of stared at Man-Thing, all slack-jawed. Mondo couldn't have asked for a better collaborator and character for them to work on together. The flora is painted beautifully; I love the little tree growing off his back and that snake—man, what a neat little treat that is. My only two complaints are that out of the box, his three points of articulation-head and both arms- are pretty stuck in place, and I thought I broke him when I finally got him to move. The other is that I think his head sits just a smidge too low on his body, the way his hulking back shoots up kind of swallows it up and makes it hard to notice the details on it.

Other than that, this is a horrifically splendid addition to any collection. Now, this version did sell out on preorder, though if you know where to look, you can still get an order in. They have also put up for order other colorways of the Mondo man-Thing for order, so keep an eye out for variations and snag one if you can. You will not regret it.