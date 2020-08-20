New Star Wars Funko Pops Include Ralph McQuarrie Concept Designs

It was almost that time of the year for the biggest Star Wars event, the 2020 Star Wars Celebration. However, this year things re extremely different and the convention circuit has seemingly dropped off the map. With the rising risk of the virus, the convention was canceled with its return expected for 2022. Star Wars fast do not have to wait that long for some of the scheduled exclusives though as Funko announced their Galactic Convention Pop vinyls. There are two sets of figures coming out with the first being here to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Dagobah Yoda lifting Luke's X-Wing Movie Moment is up first which is massive and beautifully sculpted. There is also a 10" Stormtrooper heading our way that will be a perfect addition to any 10" collector. The next set is on ether that will have fans talking about as the iconic Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars concept designs come to life. Four characters are getting their concepts pop-ivied with Luke Starkiller, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, and Boba Fett. I would imagine most of these figures will be retailer exclusives but Funko has not revealed much else beside glams.

Going off of the past virtual conventions Funko has hosted all of these will hit the Funko-Shop on a designated day. The Ralph McQuarrie exclusives will be the hot items this year as they are quite iconic in the intergalactic collecting world. Even the 10" Stormtrooper is very well done and not many 10" Pop figures catch my eye lately. I would expect these to get more information and release info towards the end of the month but fans can catch out all current Star Wars Pops available today and here.

"Star Wars Celebration Virtual Con presents: Coming Soon – Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary. More information on product availability coming soon!"

"Star Wars Celebration Virtual Con presents: Coming Soon – Concept Series. More information on product availability coming soon!"