Funko's New Make A Wish Pops! With Purpose is Truly Something Sweet

World Wish Day kicks off later this week on April 29, 2022, and Funko has been beautifully preparing for the day. Funko continues to dominate the collectibles market with an impressive lineup of Pop figures covering a massive assortment of franchises. Some of their Pop waves even have been dedicated to helping notable organizations. These Pops! With Purpose delivered collectors some fun and unique designs while pushing awareness for the cause. One of the newest ones was the Pops! With Purpose Make-A-Wish Collection, which featured new blue metallic Pop! collectibles with Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars characters.

To help with World Wish Day 2022, Funko has donated $150,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. On top of that, they wanted to help show off this new line of Pops, and we have received a delightful Pop surprise featuring one of the new Make-A-Wish metallic Pops. The kit featured the Make-A-Wish logo, and upon opening it up, you could almost hear the Imperial March theme as the GameStop Exclusive Stormtrooper greeted us. We have seen this mold before, but the new metallic deco is absolutely fantastic. The blue shine shines here with this fun design, and it makes this Stormtrooper a great Star Wars collectible with a new shiny trooper design. A Make-A-Wish logo is placed on the base, and no matter where we put him, that blue shimmer was soothing to see.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Funko is helping support this cause in a fantastic way and bringing awareness to the cause with a fun yet elegant design. Loaded with suckers, this sweet Stormtrooper will be a prized piece in my collection, and I am sure I will get more of this wave to help support Make-A-Wish. All of these Pops! With Purpose are on shelves now, with collectors able to easily buy Minnie Mouse, Cheshire Cat, Spider-Man, and BB-8. There are even some exclusives in this line with Mickey Mouse (BoxLunch Exclusive), Winnie the Pooh (Hot Topic Exclusive), and even a (Funko Shop Exclusive) Iron Man. Collectors can find all the Pops right here, the original Funko Blog here, and you can even donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation directly here.