G.I. Joe Baroness Joins the Fight with New PVC Statue from Diamond

It is time to witness the Rise of Cobra once again as Diamond Select Toys reveals their next G.I. Joe statue. It was not long ago when we saw Diamond Select unveil a new line of PVC statues based on the brave world of G.I. Joe. Only a couple of statues are out there with Destro and Snake Eyes already ready to fight for their side. It looks like the next villain is here as the deadly and beautiful Baroness is ready to show the Joes what she is made of. Coming in at 9" tall, Baroness is depicted in an action stance as she vaults over a destroyed BAT Android.

Her sculpt, and the design is fantastic with the added action sequence making this piece come to fall in love with. I hope we can continue to see this line of statues flourish and if Hasbro has shown us anything about G.I. Joe is that the fandom is here and bigger than ever. I'm surprised Cobra Commander has not already arrived, or at least some of the usual line-up of Joes with Scarlett and Duke. The Diamond Gallery line of PVC statues is incredible for the price you pay, and G.I. Joe Gallery The Baroness Statue is priced at $54.99. She is set to release in November 2022, and pre-orders can be found here as well as at your Local Comic Book Store. Yo Joe!

"GI JOE GALLERY BARONESS PVC STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! Cobra strikes back! In the newest G.I. Joe Gallery Diorama, Destro's paramour the Baroness leaps over a fallen BAT android as she fires her weapons at an unseen enemy. This sculpture is cast in high-quality PVC and stands approximately 9 inches tall. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Uriel Caton, sculpted by Sam Greenwell! In Shops: Oct 26, 2022. SRP: $59.99."