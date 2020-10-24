Guardians of the Galaxy Gamora Joins S.H. Figures Marvel

Coming out of the blockbuster film Avengers: Infinity War, Gamora has arrived as the newest Marvel figure from Tamashii Nations. As part of their S.H Figuarts figure line and straight of Guardians of the Galaxy, the deadliest assassin in the Galaxy is ready for your collection. Standing roughly 6" tall she will come with a nice set of interchangeable pieces with face pieces, hair, and hands. Gamora will also come with her sword, holster, display stand, and an attachment for another member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Star-Lord. Straight out of the Thanos meeting scene, Star Lord's bubbled blaster will be included. Whether you're a Guardians of the Galaxy fan or a fan of Avengers: Infinity War, this will be a figure you'll want in your collection. The Avengers: Infinity War S.H. Figuarts Gamora from Tamashii Nation is priced at roughly $84. She can be found here as she has not released on the U.S. site just yet.

"The action shines in the range of motion suitable for Gamora that all kinds of assassination techniques and martial arts are special skills. Besides, it's an outlaw, so just standing up makes a picture! In particular, Gamora is one of the coolest in the team "Guardians of the Galaxy", and is the only one in the group of bokeh such as Peter Quill, Drax, Rocket & Groot, who is also active as a calm and calm Tsukkomi. Without Gamora, they would have thrown out their mission to save the space crisis and had already gone out for a drink. Not only is the team gorgeous, but it also brings a sense of tension. Her cool expression is also reproduced, such as glaring at the replacement face parts, bending her neck a little, and carrying a sword on her shoulder."