Gentle Giant Debuts Exclusive Jumbo Star Wars Figure for Disney Parks

Gentle Giant Ltd. has a surprise for Star Wars fans as they debut a brand new Disney Parks exclusive figure. A new Jumbo Kenner figure has arrived as we take a trip back to Star Wars: A New Hope with the legendary hero Luke Skywalker. Luke is wearing his Yavin ceremonial outfit as he wears his new medal for helping the Rebels blow up the Death Star. Coming in at 12 inches tall, Luke has five points of articulation and will come with a blaster. The metal of bravery will be removable, allowing Star Wars fans to display our hero in different options, and he will come packaged in a nice retro-style card in a resealable clamshell. The new Marvel Comics Star Wars run really captured this outfit, and we never saw this design out of Luke in retro sculpt before. This is a very fun and unique Star Wars figure for fans to get in a cool Kenner-Jumbo design that makes a fun Disney Parks exclusive. Luke is a Disney Parks exclusive release, but if you are a member of Gentle Giant's Premier Guild, you can buy one online right here.

Luke Skywalker Comes to Disney Parks

The forest moon of Yavin™ is getting ready for the swankiest gala of the year – the awards ceremony for blowing up the Death Star™! And the guest of honor just got himself a sweet new jacket for the occasion. Now, Luke Skywalker™ and his stylin' jacket are the latest Jumbo figure from Gentle Giant LTD! In a scene straight from the ceremonial chamber featured in Star Wars: A New Hope™, this Disney Parks-exclusive piece stands approximately 12 inches tall and features 5 points of articulation. It includes a blaster and a removable medal of bravery, and comes packaged on a retro-style card inside a resealable clamshell."

Not able to make it to the parks? Gentle Giant LTD Premier Guild members can order him as an in-stock piece, beginning October 12th for Master Members and October 14th for Apprentice Members. Not a 2022-2023 Premier Guild Member and want access to cool exclusives like this one? Join the Guild today at gentlegiantltd.com/premier-guild!