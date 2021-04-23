Darth Vader Gets Jumbo Kenner Concept Figure From Gentle Giant

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back as they announce a brand new Jumbo Kenner Star Wars figure for their collection. This is not the first time we have seen Jumbo Kenner figures, but this is the first time we are receiving retro concept art, Darth Vader. That is right, the legacy of the Ralph McQuarrie designs live on, and Gentle Giant has captured the magic in retro Kenner style. Coming in at 12 inches tall, this concept art Darth Vader features a new concept-inspired head sculpt as well as a new black and blue deco. The figure will also have classic features like the iconic vinyl cape, retractable blue lightsaber and will come in blister card packaging.

This is a must have collectible for any Star Wars fan as it brings something new and old all together in one. It would have been a true wonder to see Ralph McQuarrie's concept designs come to life back in the late 70s with Kenner. However, Gentle Giant Ltd. is making this a dream come true, and fans can find the dark lord here for $80. Fans can also snag one up at their local comic shop in September 2021, so be sure not to miss out on adding Concept Darth Vader to your growing collection.

"STAR WARS DARTH VADER CONCEPT JUMBO FIGURE – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The newest Jumbo Star Wars action figure goes back, way back, to the beginnings of Star Wars! Based on the concept art for Darth Vader, this new 12-inch figure features an all-new concept-inspired head sculpt, a new blue-and-black paint scheme, a vinyl cape and a retractable lightsaber! It comes packaged on a resealable, retro-style blister card, so you can hang him on your wall or take him out and play with him! Designed and sculpted by Gentle Giant Ltd.!"