Get A Rash with McFarlane Toys New Animated Batman Poison Ivy

The DC Universe is getting animated once again as McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of Batman: The Animated Series figures

Poison Ivy made her Batman: The Animated Series debut in 1992 and is voiced by Diane Pershing. Reinvented from her comic book roots, Ivy was portrayed as an eco-terrorist with a tragic backstory and seductive charm. She would often come head to head with Batman with her ability to control plants, usually trying to free the green throughout Gotham City. This fan-favorite anti-hero features a pretty iconic look with her red hair and green leotard, which continues to be a popular character design. While fans are still waiting for a DC Multiverse Poison Ivy, this seductive villain is returning from McFarlane Toys for their latest Batman: The Animated Series Build-A-Bruce wave.

This figure captures her sleek animated look and presence, with a variety of swappable hands and a flower pot accessory. She will also include a collectible card and a piece to build your very own animated Bruce Wayne figure. Poison Ivy is a Target Exclusive and can be found in stores right now for $29.99. Do not wait around to gather those missing DC Comics collectibles from McFarlane Toys, as a crisis hits the DC Multiverse in 2026.

Batman: The Animated Series Build-A Bruce – Poison Ivy

"With her natural pheromones and control over floral life, Poison Ivy commands both hearts and minds,

Join the ranks of collectors and enthusiasts alike and complete your BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ collection with Poison Ivy by McFarlane Toys."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure

Designed with articulation for posing and play

POISON IVY™ is based on the television show BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

Accessories include 8 extra hands, flower pot and BRUCE WAYNE™ build-a piece

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures

