Ghost Rider Puts the Petal to the Metal with Hasbro's Retro 375 Line

The Marvel Legends brought some heat to Hasbro's 1027 event last night with some absolutely fantastic reveals. One of which was some new Marvel Legends retro 375 figures are on the way, with Luke Cage, Spider-Woman, and even Dr. Doom joining the line. While none of those are getting pre-orders at the moment, one of the previously revealed figures is with the Deluxe Ghost Rider set. Move over Robbie Reyes, Johnny Blaze is back as the one true Rider and riding in on his Hell Cycle. This special Marvel Legends Retro set gives collectors their first 3.75" vehicle for the line, and no one is better than Ghost Rider to dish it out. This figure features the new windowless packaging, but the artwork is right from hell and perfect for any hellish collection. I have yet to purchase any of the Retro 375 figures yet, but this is one sweet Ghost Rider, and he is definitely on my radar for next year. The Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Ghost Rider is priced at $24.99, set for a June 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Your Retro Marvel Legends Collection is Getting Some Heat

"Johnny Blaze transforms into Ghost Rider at the cost of his soul, joined to a fiery demon with vengeance as his goal. This collectible 3.75-inch-scale Marvel Legends figure is detailed to look like the Ghost Rider character from Marvel Comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

Includes: Figure and vehicle

JOHNNY BLAZE CRASHES INTO MARVEL LEGENDS: Johnny Blaze transforms into Ghost Rider at the cost of his soul, joined to a fiery demon with vengeance as his goal

INSPIRED BY MARVEL COMICS: This Retro 375 Collection Ghost Rider action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in the comics, and makes a great addition to any Marvel action figure collection

RETRO-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 3.75-inch-scale classic Retro 375 Collection Ghost Rider figure and vehicle — complete with retro-style, Kenner-inspired packaging

INCLUDES VEHICLE: This collectible Marvel action figure comes with Johnny Blaze's signature stunt-cycle-turned Hell Cycle

PREMIUM DESIGN IN 3.75-INCH SCALE: Marvel fans and collectors can display this quality 3.75-inch action figure, with multiple points of articulation and comics-authentic deco, in their collections