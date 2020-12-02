Burn Some Ghosts With The Ghostbusters Incense Burner From Numskull

Numskull is ready to catch some ghosts as they announced their newest Ghostbusters collectible. Coming straight out of the movie is the iconic ghost busting gadget, The Trap, which has now been turned into an incense burner. Based on the original movie design and detail, the Ghostbusters trap is ready to burn some ghosts away. Fans those who want their house smelling good or a very realistic Ghostbusters device, then this is the one for you. Fans who want to use the device and burn some incense they will do so by inserting the burner directly into the trap. This will also create that mysterious smoky effect with the trap as if they have caught their very own ghost.

This is a very fun and interesting collectible that Numskull has released to prepare ourselves for the upcoming 2021 Ghostbusters: Afterlife film. The trap is packed with amazing detail straight from the film that can please any fan, old and new. The incense burner gimmick is pretty interesting, and it will definitely add a new amount of realism to your Ghostbusters events. The official Ghostbusters The Trap Incense Burner will be priced at $59.99. It is not expected to release until March 2021, and pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing Ghostbusters products also available from Numskull from their Tubbz ducks to Christmas sweaters and even the official Ghostbusters Nintendo Switch case.

"The Ghostbusters Trap Incense Burner – If you fancy yourself as a Ghostbuster, then you need The Trap. Numskull has now turned this iconic bit of ghostbusting kit into an amazing Incense Burner based on the movie version itself! Every little detail is included in this replica, and it come on its own (removable) stand base. Once that incense is burning, you will see the smoky effect emanating from the trap and the scent is spookily relaxing! Or is it? Is it the incense creating that vapour… or have you trapped the unthinkable?"