Ghostbusters Mego Set Up For Preorder On Hasbro Pulse

Ghostbusters fans have a new set to grab, as Hasbro and Mego have announced and put up for preorder a new four figure set of the team. Egon, Peter, Ray, and Winston will come packaged with fabric suits, proton packs with neutrina wands, ghost traps, a P.K.E. meter, ecto-goggles, and more. The four pack of Ghostbusters will run you $69.99 and can be preordered now on Hasbro Pulse. You can see the set and get more info below.

Ghostbusters Mego Set Details

"The four horsemen of the apocalypse? Kind of… Only they aren't here to bring about the apocalypse—they're here to stop it! We've crossed streams with Mego Corporation, creators of a classic action figure style featuring soft goods costume pieces, to bring these classic Ghostbusters characters into the fun, Mego style for the first time ever, with the same premium details Ghostbusters fans are looking to trap! Featuring detailed head sculpts for realistic likenesses and movie-inspired accessories, including 4 Proton Packs with Neutrona Wands, 4 Ghost Traps, a P.K.E. Meter, and even Ray Stantz's iconic Ecto Goggles, this Hasbro Pulse x Mego Ghostbusters 4-pack is coming to save the world!"

Includes: 4 figures and 10 accessories.

Iconic Ghostbusters characters in a nostalgic, 8-inch-scale Mego style

Premium Hasbro attention to detail

Detailed head sculpts and paint hits honor the OG busters

Removeable soft-goods costume pieces with character-inspired detailing

Character-inspired ghost bustin' gear accessories

Highly poseable for play or display… your way

Collectible packaging inspired by the classic 1984 Ghostbusters movie

This is not the first Hasbro and Mego crossover, as last year they took preorders for a GI Joe Storm Shadow and Snake Eyes two pack as well. Maybe this means we can get a Dana and such down the road, as these look much better than some of the other Mego's in stores right now.