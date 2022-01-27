Ghosts 'n Goblins Arthur Arrives with New Good Smile Nendoroid

Capcom fans are in for a real treat as Good Smile Company has revealed their newest Nendoroid figure from the hit side-scrolling game Ghosts 'n Goblins. Arthur is ready for some brand new adventures that have been perfectly captured in a miniaturized format. Loaded with detail, Arthur comes with a nice set of accessories from the Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection video game with his iconic lance, a dagger, and some Holy Water. Good Smile Company aisles include a nice display stand with a posing rod, and a treasure chest. Unlike previous Nendoroid figures, Ghosts 'n Goblins Arthur will have an articulated face to allow for a nice set of expressions like standard and shouting.

With the arrival of Ghosts 'n Goblins Arthur, I hope we can start to see some of the monsters come to life next. Whether they want to create a pack of enemies for Arthur or bring some of them to mighty Nendoroid form, it would be cool to see them come to life. Collectors of all things Capcom will really appreciate this collectible figure with a nice set of accessories, detail, and fun sculpt. Nendoroid Arthur is priced at $69.99, he is set to release in December 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"The "Ghosts 'n Goblins" main character Arthur joins the Nendoroid series! From the punishingly difficult action game "Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection" comes a Nendoroid of the main character Arthur! Not only has Arthur's unique body shape been captured perfectly in Nendoroid form, his face is also articulated, allowing you to create both a standard face and shouting face! His Lance, Dagger and Holy Water weapons are all included as optional parts. A treasure chest is included as well! Be sure to add him to your collection!"