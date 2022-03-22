GI Joe Ultimates Wave Three Revealed By Super7, Preorders Open

GI Joe Ultimates wave three has been revealed by Super7, again full of heavy-hitters, surprises, and army builders. Scarlett, Storm Shadow, Doc, and the Cobra Trooper will all be joining the line, each coming with more accessories than you would ever know what to do with, and all housed in that familiar and awesome Ultimates packaging. The first wave should be here any week now, and these will be welcome additions for sure. See all of the figures down below.

GI Joe Ultimates Wave Three

"Just like a fresh cuppa joe, the newest wave of G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! figures are here to lift your spirits and perk up your collection! Wave 3 includes some of the most capable and fearsome characters in the G.I. Joe universe: Scarlett, Doc, Storm Shadow, and a Cobra Trooper! These made-to-order, highly articulated, deluxe 7" scale figures all include a variety of interchangeable parts and accessories, making them the ultimate collectible for any G.I. Joe fan! Available to preorder until April 22nd, expected delivery by Spring 2023."

Storm Shadow is a must, of course, as is Scarlett. The real surprise is Doc; hoo boy, is that an awesome-looking figure. I love that little medical kit he comes with. The Cobra Trooper is also neat, but at the $55 price point, can anyone really comfortably afford to army build these guys? For GI Joe army building, I usually go to three of each type, but I am not sure I can pull that off at that price point. Will that actually stop me? Probably no, but it does give me pause. As I said, these will be $55 a figure and can be preordered right now until April 22nd. So, you have a month to decide, Joe fans. How many Cobra Troopers will you buy?