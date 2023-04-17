Go Big Or Go Home with Iron Studios New Ant-Man Quantumania Statue Enter the MCU with the arrival of new 1/10 Art Scale statues from Iron Studios such as a new piece for Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania

Iron Studios is taking Marvel fans back into the Quantum Realm with their latest 1/10 Art Scale statue. Coming to life from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Scott Lang is getting large and in charge. This incredible statue comes in at 16" tall and shows off Ant-Man growing with Cassie and Wasp at his size. Everything about the statue is well done, capturing each hero perfectly along with the use of his growing abilities. From hand-painted detail to a dynamic diorama design, this is one Marvel Studios statue that Quatumania fans will want to bring home. This beauty is pretty pricey though, at a whopping $525 and Ant-Man is set to arrive in June 2024 release. Pre-orders are live and located right here, and if you need more Marvel Studios collectibles then be sure to check out the new Black Panther Shuri statue.

Unleash the Quantum Realm with Iron Studios

"With subatomic particles enlarging and reducing his mass and density, the former convicted thief and reluctant hero once again wears the special costume that allows him to manipulate his size and strength and returns to the mysterious Quantum Realm, an extradimensional universe accessible through magic, through the unique Pym Particles, or through the inter-dimensional gateway called Quantum Tunnel."

"In his giant form, the avenger hero brings Cassie Lang on his right shoulder, his now-grown-up daughter with her own costume as the heroine Stature, and his beloved partner Hope van Dyne, the Wasp, clapping her wings and flying over his left shoulder. Over a detailed base with technological and futuristic elements that refer to Axia, a city established in the Quantum Realm, Iron Studios proudly present their Quantumania Ant-Man and the Wasp Deluxe – Quantumania – Art Scale 1:10 Statue based on the 31st movie in the MCU, where Scott Lang and his family face the threat of Kang, the Conqueror."